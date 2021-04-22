Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

