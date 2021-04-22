Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.50

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 3257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

