Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.