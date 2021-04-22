Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Sells 267 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $12,802.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eargo stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.40. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

