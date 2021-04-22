Head to Head Review: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 8.13 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -26.18 Bilibili $973.59 million 33.37 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -182.74

8X8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 8X8 and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 5 9 0 2.53 Bilibili 0 2 10 0 2.83

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $32.54, suggesting a potential downside of 3.65%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $71.21, suggesting a potential downside of 31.64%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -36.15% -68.68% -18.67% Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bilibili beats 8X8 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

