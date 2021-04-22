Head to Head Comparison: BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) versus Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -3.62% -4.51% -3.16% BSQUARE -5.92% -25.77% -10.33%

78.2% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Limelight Networks and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 7 2 0 2.10 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limelight Networks currently has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential upside of 81.49%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and BSQUARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.12 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -24.50 BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.57 -$9.18 million N/A N/A

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats BSQUARE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices. It also provides B2IQ Edge and Cloud Suite, a collection of software components that securely connects edge devices and non-connected assets to the cloud; B2IQ Cloud Base that offers automatic registration of B2IQ Edge devices with the cloud; B2IQ Edge, a compact and edge client that supports bi-directional communication between devices, sensors, and cloud components; B2IQ Gateway, which supports bi-directional communication between constrained devices and the cloud; and B2IQ Edge Modules that includes B2IQ Modbus connector for industrial assets, the B2IQ Canbus connector for automotive assets, and the B2IQ SAE 1939 Canbus connector for diesel assets. In addition, the company offers various professional services, such as operating system (OS) upgrade and porting, embedded OS support, field upgrade consulting, OS lockdown, and Microsoft Azure Sphere engineering services, as well as Windows 10 Internet of Things (IoT) enterprise training services. Further, it develops, deploys, and operates IoT systems for various businesses. The company serves OEMs, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

