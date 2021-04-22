Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MLP (ETR:MLP) a €10.50 Price Target

MLP (ETR:MLP) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on MLP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ETR:MLP opened at €7.20 ($8.47) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. MLP has a 12 month low of €4.46 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of €7.20 ($8.47).

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

