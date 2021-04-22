Hathor (HTR) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $229.64 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00282788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.89 or 0.00990110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.36 or 0.00686592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,063.57 or 1.00309908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

