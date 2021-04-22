Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Hashgard has a market cap of $4.58 million and $224,911.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00094700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00663680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.52 or 0.08142987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00050012 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

