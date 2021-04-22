Harold Bernard Loyer Sells 2,054 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$17.84 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.81 and a 1-year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.