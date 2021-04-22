HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 221,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $824.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,206,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after buying an additional 408,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

