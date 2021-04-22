Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 194 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

