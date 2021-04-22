Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 213 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $316.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.05 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

