Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after acquiring an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after purchasing an additional 516,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

