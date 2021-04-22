Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 173.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

