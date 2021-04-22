Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 435.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $92.63 and a one year high of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average is $152.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.