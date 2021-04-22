Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $18,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on GME shares. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

GME opened at $158.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

