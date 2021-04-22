Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 275.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Snap by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1,949.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,926,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Snap stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,966,959.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 over the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.