Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.