Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 690,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

