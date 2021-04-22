Guidewire Software’s (GWRE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.52 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $335,244.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 56,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

