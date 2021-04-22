Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells $8,094,815.82 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $8,094,815.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,202,349.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $7,791,068.04.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.
- On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99.
- On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23.
- On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $9,248,617.86.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
