Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells $8,094,815.82 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $8,094,815.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,202,349.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $7,791,068.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

