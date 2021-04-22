Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRTS. Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.