Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Grifols by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Grifols by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

