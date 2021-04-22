Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GHL stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $353.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $552,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

