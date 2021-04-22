Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,946. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average of $195.17. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.01 and a 12 month high of $220.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

