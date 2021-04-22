Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $658.25

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.25 ($8.60) and traded as high as GBX 702.50 ($9.18). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 683.50 ($8.93), with a volume of 296,478 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 677.67 ($8.85).

The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 688.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 658.25.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

