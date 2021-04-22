Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 10,913 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.12.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.