Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 10,913 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

