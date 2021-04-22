Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,577. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

