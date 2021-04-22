GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.93.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku stock opened at $356.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of -424.55 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.