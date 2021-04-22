GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

