GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after buying an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

A opened at $133.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

