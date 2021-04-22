GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after buying an additional 159,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 113,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

