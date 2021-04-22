GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.