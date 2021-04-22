Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.67

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

