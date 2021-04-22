Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of -300.70 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20.

In other news, Director Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.