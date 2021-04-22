goeasy Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.50.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$138.91 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$35.26 and a 12-month high of C$151.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 in the last ninety days.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.