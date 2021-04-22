GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $98.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,041. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

