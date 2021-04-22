Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

