Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $0.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.89 on Monday. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

