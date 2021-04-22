GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $54,926.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,026.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.10 or 0.04465838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.10 or 0.00479189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.17 or 0.01684366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00700555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00553248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00061282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.15 or 0.00447220 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00249348 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

