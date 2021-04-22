Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Shares of HERO opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

