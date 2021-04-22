Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 14.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.67 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $5,892,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

