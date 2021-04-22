Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $885.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

