Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.
Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $885.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
