Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

