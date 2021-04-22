Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,117,000 after purchasing an additional 252,126 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

