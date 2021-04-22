Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $760.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

