Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$39.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.13.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
TSE GIL opened at C$42.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.80. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
