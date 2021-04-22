Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$39.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE GIL opened at C$42.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.80. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

