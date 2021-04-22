Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 260,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 27,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,148 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.