Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,076 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 3.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,042 shares of company stock worth $20,060,476. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 336,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,789. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

